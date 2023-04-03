Assam Career : ABDM Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for eleven vacant administrative positions under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) Assam.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Joint Director, HMIS Manager and Project Coordinators on contractual basis.

Name of post : Joint Director (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: Bachelor of Engineering /Technology in one of the following fields or equivalent : IT, Electronics, Telecommunication, Computer Science Engineering, Any other engineering field with relevant experience in IT

OR

MCA (Master’s in Computer Applications)

Experience :

Minimum 10 years of experience at a suitable Senior position in managing IT operations and implementation of IT systems

Minimum of 2 years of experience of managing Government IT projects at national or State level

Remuneration : Rs. 1,50,000/- per month with yearly 5% Increment subject to satisfactory performance.

Age Limit: Up to 50 Years (as on the date of receiving the application)

Name of post : HMIS Manager

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification :

BE/B.Tech or any engineering degree

or

MBA/ Post Graduate Diploma in Management

or

Master’s in Public Health/MBBS/BDS from recognized institute

Experience :

Minimum 5 years of experience at a suitable Senior position in managing IT operations and implementation of IT systems

Preferable 2 years or more of experience of managing Government IT projects

Remuneration : Rs. 90,000/- per month with yearly 5% Increment subject to satisfactory performance.

Age Limit: Up to 50 Years (as on the date of receiving the application)

Name of post : Project Coordinator

No. of posts : 7

Educational Qualification :

BE/ B.Tech

Or

BCA/MCA

Or

MBA/ Post Graduate Diploma in Management

Or

Master’s in Public Health from recognized institute

Experience : 3+ years working experience in health care sector

Remuneration : Rs. 45,000/-per month with yearly 5% Increment subject to satisfactory

performance.

Age Limit: Up to 50 Years (as on the date of receiving the application)

Name of post : Project Coordinator (IEC & BCC)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Post Graduate degree or equivalent in Mass Communication/ Public

relations/Journalism/Social Work/Development from AICTE recognized institute with desired work experience in conducting knowledge management activities and development of IEC strategy.

Experience : Minimum 3+ years of experience in relevant field.

Remuneration : Rs. 45,000/- per month with yearly 5% Increment subject to satisfactory

performance.

Age Limit: Up to 50 Years (as on the date of receiving the application)

Name of post : Project Coordinator (Capacity Building)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : B.Tech / B.E / MCA /Master’s Degree in Social Sciences, Statistics, Pedagogy, Psychology or Human Resources Management or MBA from AICTE recognized

institute

Experience : 3+ years of experience in IT related Training, capacity building, curriculum development including teaching materials, developing creative and pragmatic approaches to capacity support and institutional strengthening in IT field

Remuneration : Rs. 45,000/- per month with yearly 5% Increment subject to satisfactory

performance.

Age Limit: Up to 50 Years (as on the date of receiving the application)

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on the above positions from 11th April 2023 to 27th April 2023 at the O/o The Mission Director, NHM, Assam, Saikia Commercial Complex. Registration Time of the interview is from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

How to apply : Candidates shall bring the relevant Original Testimonials including 2 Passport Photos, along with a set of self attested photocopies for attending the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here