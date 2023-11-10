Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in AAU Assam.

The Directorate of Students’ Welfare of Assam Agricultural University (AAU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Multitasking Staff (Unskilled Worker).

Name of post : Multitasking Staff (Unskilled Worker)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : On daily wage basis as per Labour Department, Government of Assam rule in force.

Also Read : Nita Ambani meets Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu during inauguration of Reliance Retail’s first Swadesh store

Essential Qualification : Candidate should at least be read up to Class VIII with highest qualification not exceeding Class 10th passed (HSLC).

Age Limit : The minimum age of the candidates shall be 18 years and maximum age limit shall be 40 years as on 01-11-2023. There will be relaxation in Upper Age limit for SC, ST candidates by 5 years, i.e. 45 years. And for OBC/MOBC by 3 years upto 43 years and 2 years for Ex-serviceman and 10 years i.e. upto 50 years for persons with disabilities.

Also Read : Assam CM describes the importance of Kalakshetra in the development of the state as it completes 26 years

Selection Procedure : The eligible candidates shall have to appear in a personal interview

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in prescribed form along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Office of Directorate of Students’ Welfare, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat- 785013 on or before 30th November, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here