Assam Career : AAU-ARRI Titabar Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 11 vacant project based positions in Assam Agricultural University- Assam Rice Research Institute (AAU-ARRI) Titabar.

Assam Agricultural University- Assam Rice Research Institute (AAU-ARRI) Titabar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various positions under different projects on contractual basis.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development of super haplotype based near isogenic lines (Haplo-NILs) for enhance genetic gain in rice

Qualification : M.Sc. degree in Biotechnology from any recognized university

Name of post : Field Worker

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development of super haplotype based near isogenic lines (Haplo-NILs) for enhance genetic gain in rice

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : DBT- North East Centre for Agricultural Biotechnology (DBT-NECAB) Phase-III

Qualification : Ph D. Degree in Agriculture (Plant breeding and genetics/Biotechnology) or masters securing 1st div from recognized university plus 2 years experiences with atleast one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal

Name of post : Project Associate-II

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : DBT- North East Centre for Agricultural Biotechnology (DBT-NECAB) Phase-III

Qualification : Master’s degree in Agricultural Sciences from a recognized University and 2 years experience in R&D in Industrial and Academic Institutions or Science and Technology Organisations and Scientific activities and services.

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Name of project : DBT- North East Centre for Agricultural Biotechnology (DBT-NECAB) Phase-III

Qualification : B.Sc. in any field/3 years Diploma in Engineering & Technology

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Building Climate Resilience of Indian Smallholders through Sustainable Intensification and Agroecological Farming Systems to Strengthen Food and Nutrition Security

Qualification : Master’s degree in Agriculture

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Building Climate Resilience of Indian Smallholders through Sustainable Intensification and Agroecological Farming Systems to Strengthen Food and Nutrition Security

Qualification : M.Sc in Agriculture

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held from 26th May 2023 to 29th May 2023 at 10.00 am in the chamber of the Chief Scientist, AAU-Assam Rice Research Institute, Titabar.

How to apply : Candidates appearing for the interview must bring with them original and attested copies of all testimonials, bio-data, reprints/publications/ thesis etc. and passport size photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here