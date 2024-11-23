Applications are invited for recruitment of 277 vacant positions or career in AAICLAS Guwahati Assam.

AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Chief Instructor (Dangerous Goods Regulations), Instructor (Dangerous Goods Regulations) and Security Screener (Fresher).

Name of post : Chief Instructor (Dangerous Goods Regulations)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: As per the Civil Aviation requirements by DGCA.

Age Limit: Age as on 01.11.2024 should not be more than 67 years.

Experience: Minimum 15 years of experience in the field of civil aviation and have been Dangerous

Goods Instructor for at least 5 years in the preceding 7 years along with valid certification.

Job profile: To ensure proper training of employees by communicating technical DG Regulations for DGR training, managing documentation of related activities, and delivering training reports. Also responsible for providing regulatory advice to the staff and answer compliance related queries as a DGR instructor.

Name of post : Instructor (Dangerous Goods Regulations)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : As per the Civil Aviation requirements by DGCA.

Age Limit: Age as on 01.11.2024 should not be more than 60 years.

Experience: Minimum 5 years of experience in transportation of dangerous goods by air, well rounded civil aviation experience in ground handling operations including passenger and baggage handling, cargo operations and ramp operations is desirable.

Job profile: To ensure proper training of employees by communicating technical DG Regulations with successfully completed a relevant dangerous goods training program and possess a valid certificate attesting the same.

Name of post : Security Screener (Fresher)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduation from any recognized Board /University/ Institution, with

60% marks for General and 55% marks for SC/ST candidates.

Ability to read/ speak English, Hindi and/ or conversant with local language.

Age Limit: Age as on 01.11.2024 should not be more than 27 years.

Job profile: The selected candidates will carry out Screening of Cargo & In-line Hold Baggage of

technical or other means which are included to identify and/or carryout other Security functions at

Airport & Cargo Complexes.

How to apply :

For the post of Security Screener (Fresher), candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://aaiclas.aero/ up to 10th December 2024. Candidates must also submit an online application fee as shown below-

Rs. 750/- (Rs. Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/OBC Candidates

Rs. 100/- (Rs. One Hundred only) for SC/ ST, EWS & Women candidates

For the posts of Chief Instructor (Dangerous Goods Regulations) and Instructor (Dangerous Goods Regulations), candidates may appear for walk-in-interview through online interaction via the link https://meet326.webex.com/meet326/j.php?MTID=m2cc4113d7531071a37eea2538b60062a on 28th November 2024 (from 1100 to 1600 hours) along with all the original certificates/mark sheets/ experience certificate/professional qualification certificates/ training certificates/Aadhar Card/ PAN Card/ Category Certificate (if applicable) / DGR approvals/other documents (if any) etc. The self- attested copy of each document to be submitted with AAICLAS office as and when be asked to do so.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here