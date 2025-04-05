Assam Career 2025 NIT Silchar Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Field Assistant (FA) for the National Mission on Himalayan studies (NMHS), sponsored project in the Department of ECE entitled “Development of Low Cost Early Warning System for Detection of Earthquake Induced Landslide.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M. Tech./M.E. degree in ECE/EE/E&I, with/without valid GATE/NET

Desirable : Research/ Project experience in the FPGA and IoT based Hardware implementation/

Machine learning/xilinx/App design/MATLAB.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Salary : INR. 37,000/- + HRA (with GATE/NET) or INR. 25, 000/- +HRA (without GATE/NET). JRF will promoted to SRF after completion of two years.

Also Read : Which traditional herb of Manipur is effective for treating cancer?

Name of post : Field Assistant (FA)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent qualification

Desirable : Research experience in seismic monitoring

Salary : INR. 18,000/- and HRA as per norms of project and institute.

How to apply :

Applicants are to submit their filled-up applications along with C.V. to the PI accompanying photocopies of all the documents with self-attestation to the address: Dr. Kavicharan Mummaneni, Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, NIT Silchar–788010, Assam, India (Contact-8919656541).

Candidate should write “Application for the post of JRF/FA under the project NMHS2024-25/SC-XIII/SG/SL-25”on the top of the envelope.

Applicants are also requested to send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. and all documents through email [email protected] and [email protected], with the

subject as “Application for the post of JRF/FA under the project NMHS” on or before 21.04.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here