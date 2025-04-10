Assam Career 2025 Gauhati University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Gauhati University Assam in 2025.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Controller of Examinations in 2025.

Name of post : Controller of Examination

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent CGPA scale: along with-

i. At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the AGP of Rs. 7,000/- (pre revised) and above with 8 years of service in the AGP of Rs. 8,000/- (pre revised) and above including as Associate Professor, along with experience in educational administration.

Or

ii. Comparable experience in a research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.

Or

15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Controller of Examinations or an equivalent post

Or

15 years of administrative experience as Assistant Controller of Examinations or in an equivalent position.

Desirable: Experience in examination system, computer/software/automation of academic administration. Should have good interpersonal skill to interface with students, teachers, staff, public and media at all levels. A PhD degree is desirable but not essential

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Gauhati University website www.gauhati.ac.in at Non-Teaching Recruitment Candidate Portal: https://gauhatint.samarth.edu.in/.

After submission of the ONLINE application in the portal – a duly signed hard copy (pdf) of the completed application(s) must be submitted to “The Registrar, Gauhati University, Guwahati-781014, Assam” along with all necessary enclosures including the proof of submission of application fee and “No Objection Certificate (NOC)”, wherever applicable, by the last date. The envelope containing the application should be superscribed as “Application for the post of Controller of Examinations,

Gauhati University, Advt. No. NTS – 04/2025.”

Commencement of Online Registration : 10.04.2025

Last date of Online Registration and apply online : 30.04.2025 (midnight)

Last date of submission of hard copy of the application : 07.05.2025 (5:00 pm)

Application Fees :

Application fee and Mode of Payment: Applicants for the posts must pay an amount of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand five hundred). For SC/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs.750/- (Rupees seven hundred and fifty) only. The payment made is online. No other mode of payment is acceptable. Fee once paid is non-refundable under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here