Applications are invited for recruitment of 45 vacant positions or career under APSC Assam in 2025.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department

No. of posts : 45

Scale of Pay : PB-4 Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12,700/-

Education Qualification :

(i) Candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engineering (B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering) from an Indian or Foreign University recognized by Govt.

OR

Candidate must have passed (Part A & B) of AMIE (India) in Civil Engineering if he/she had enrolled in AMIE course on or before 31-05-2013.

(ii) The Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering must be a Regular course. Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering obtained through Distance mode of education, by whatever name called, will not be accepted. (Upload relevant all semester/ year mark sheet reflecting the subjects and the final pass certificate)

Age: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/51 dated Dispur the 2no September, 2020.

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 years as on 01-01-2025 tor Unreserved category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years for SC/ST

candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 1441951121dated Dispur the 28th October, 2015

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in/

STARTING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION: 15-04-2025

CLOSING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION : 14-05-2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PwBD : Rs. 47.20

LAST DATE FOR PAYMENT OF APPLICATION FEE: 16-05-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here