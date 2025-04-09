Applications are invited for recruitment of 26 vacant positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam in 2025.
Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Computer Programmer, Nurse and Driver in 2025.
Name of post : Computer Programmer
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
1. Candidate should be B.E./B.TECH./ M.C.A./ M.Sc.(I.T./B.C.S.) or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University with at least 55% marks aggregate marks.
2. Must have very good practical knowledge of VB/VB.NET, ASP/ASP.NET, Crystal Reports and R.D.B.M.S. with about 1 year of actual programming experience.
3. Working knowledge of S/400, DB2 is advantageous.
4. Familiarity with Web Technology/Web Designing / Web Security & hands on knowledge of HTML/ DHTML, Java Script, Photoshop, Flash will be preferred.
5. Persons having experience in Designing/Developing Hospital Management System will be preferred
Salary : Rs. 25000/- to Rs. 35000/- Per Month
Age Limit : 30 years, extendable for in service candidates of TMC
Name of post : Nurse
No. of posts : 22
Qualification :
1. GNM (General Nursing Midwifery)
2. B. Sc. / M. Sc. Nursing / Diploma in Oncology Nursing
Salary : Rs. 31000/- to Rs. 33000/- Per Month
Age Limit : 30 years, extendable for in service candidates of TMC
Name of post : Driver
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Minimum 10th pass, License of driving, LMV , HMV with batches
Salary : Rs. 16300/- to Rs. 20000/- per month
Age Limit : 30 years, extendable for in service candidates of TMC
How to apply :
Interested Candidates can send their updated CVs with documents at [email protected]
Alternatively they can submit their documents at our Site Office Located at Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati between 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Weekdays), 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturdays
LAST DATE FOR SUBMITTING ONLINE AND OFFLINE APPLICATION 12/04/2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here