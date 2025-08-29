Applications are invited for recruitment of 18 vacant positions or career in SBMS College Sualkuchi Assam in 2025.
Sualkuchi Budram Madhab Satradhikar (SBMS) College, Sualkuchi, Assam is inviting applications in 2025 from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Head and Assistant Professor of 4 Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) B.A. B.Ed & B.Sc. B.Ed.
Name of post : Head of the Department (Professor in Education or Associate Professor in Education)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
i. Post Graduate degree in Sciences or Mathematics or Social Sciences or Commerce or Languages
ii. M.Ed.
iii. Ph.D.in Education
iv. Ten Years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for Professor and eight years for Associate Professor
v. Any other relevant qualification prescribed by the University Grants Commission for these categories of posts
Desirable : Diploma or Degree in Educational Administration or Leadership
Name of post : Assistant Professor –in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy
No. of posts : 11
Discipline wise vacancies :
- History : 1
- Political Science : 1
- Economics : 1
- Assamese / English : 1
- Communicative Skills in English : 1
- Communicative Skills in MIL : 1
- Maths : 1
- Physics : 1
- Chemistry : 1
- Zoology/ Life Sciences/ Bio Science : 1
- Botany/ Life Sciences/ Bio Science : 1
Qualification :
i. Post Graduate Degree in subject concerned with minimum 55% marks.
ii. B.Ed. degree with minimum 55% marks
iii. NET/SLET/Ph.D in the concerned subjects as prescribed by the UGC
Desirable:
i. M.Ed or M.Ed. with Specialisation
ii. Ph. D in Education
Name of post : Assistant Professor in Educational Studies
No. of posts : 4
Qualification :
i. Post Graduate Degree in Education (M.Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade
ii. NET/SLET/Ph.D.in Education
Desirable : Master’s degree in Psychology or Philosophy or Sociology or their allied subjects
Name of post : Health & Physical Education
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade
Name of post : Career Guidance & Counselling
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Appropriate qualification in Guidance and Counselling
Salary : Negotiable
How to apply :
Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with relevant documents to the Principal, Sualkuchi Budram Madhab Satradhikar College, Kanchan Nagar, Sualkuchi, Assam ,
PIN – 781103
Last date for receipt of applications is 8th September 2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here