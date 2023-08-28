Applications are invited for various project based positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Fellow for the Research Project. “Identification of Women Specific Impact due to Climate Change In Arunachal Pradesh” funded by Women and Child Development Department, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Name of post : Research Fellow

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Phd/ M.Phil/ Post Graduate in Environmental Science, Life Science with minimum of 55%

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month (Fixed) with 10% HRA

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th September 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Department of Geography, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply : Candidates should come with their resume/CV along with all the testimonials, certificates in original and a self-attested photo copy at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



