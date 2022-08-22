SSC Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various stenographer positions by Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ ( Group B, Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade ‘D’ (Group C) for various Ministries / Departments / Organizations in the Government of India.

Name of post : Stenographer Grades C & D

No. of posts : Vacancies will be determined in due course

Essential Educational Qualification (as on 05.09.2022) : Candidates must have passed 12th standard or equivalent from a recognized Board or University

Age Limit :

a) Stenographer Grade C: 18 to 30 years as on 01.01.2022, i.e., candidates born not before 02.01.1992  and not later than 01.01.2004 are eligible to apply.

b) Stenographer Grade D : 18 to 27 years as on 01.01.2022, i.e., Candidates born not before 02.01.1995 and not later than 01.01.2004 are eligible to apply.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ssc.nic.in/ up to September 5, 2022 (2300 hours)

Application Fees : Rs. 100/- (Rs one hundred only). Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Last date and time for making online fee payment is September 6, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

