Applications are invited for various stenographer positions by Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ ( Group B, Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade ‘D’ (Group C) for various Ministries / Departments / Organizations in the Government of India.

Name of post : Stenographer Grades C & D

No. of posts : Vacancies will be determined in due course

Essential Educational Qualification (as on 05.09.2022) : Candidates must have passed 12th standard or equivalent from a recognized Board or University

Age Limit :

a) Stenographer Grade C: 18 to 30 years as on 01.01.2022, i.e., candidates born not before 02.01.1992 and not later than 01.01.2004 are eligible to apply.

b) Stenographer Grade D : 18 to 27 years as on 01.01.2022, i.e., Candidates born not before 02.01.1995 and not later than 01.01.2004 are eligible to apply.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ssc.nic.in/ up to September 5, 2022 (2300 hours)

Application Fees : Rs. 100/- (Rs one hundred only). Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Last date and time for making online fee payment is September 6, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

