Applications are invited for recruitment of 18 vacant positions or career in APEDA in 2025.
The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant General Managers, Assistant Managers and Junior Hindi Translator in 2025.
Name of post : Assistant General Manager (Agriculture)
No. of posts : 8
Qualification & Experience :
(i) Post Graduate Degree in Agriculture/Horticulture/Plantation/ Agriculture Engineering/
Agriculture and Cooperation/Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/Dairy Technology /Food Processing/ Food Processing Technology/ Food Technology/ Food Science/Food Science and
Technology from recognized University/Institution
(ii) Five years’ experience in the above fields post acquiring the above educational qualification
Name of post : Assistant General Manager (Business Promotion)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification & Experience :
(i) Post Graduate Degree in Foreign Trade/ International Business/ International Trade/ Agriculture Business Management/ Horticulture Business Management/ Agriculture Marketing/
Horticulture Marketing/ Agronomy/ Agricultural Economics/ Agriculture with specialization in
Agronomy or Agricultural Economy from recognized University/Institution
(ii) Five years’ experience in the above fields post acquiring the above educational qualification
Name of post : Assistant General Manager (Finance)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
(i) Post Graduate Degree in Finance/ Financial Management/MBA(Finance) from recognized
University/Institution
OR
Having completed Chartered Accountancy from the ICAI
(ii) Five years experience in the above fields post acquiring the above educational qualification
Name of post : Assistant General Manager (Information Technology)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
(i) Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology from
recognized University/Institution
(ii) Five years experience in the above fields post acquiring the above educational qualification
Name of post : Assistant Manager (Agriculture)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture/Horticulture/Plantation/ Agriculture Engineering/ Agriculture and Cooperation/Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/Dairy Technology / Food Processing/ Food Processing Technology/ Food Technology/Food Science/Food Science and Technology from
recognized University/Institution
Name of post : Assistant Manager
No. of posts : 4
Qualification & Experience :
Bachelor’s/Under-graduate Degree in Agriculture/Horticulture/Plantation/ Agriculture Engineering/ Agriculture and Cooperation/Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/Dairy Technology /
Food Processing/ Food Processing Technology/ Food Technology/Food Science/Food Science
and Technology from recognized University/Institution
Name of post : Junior Hindi Translator
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
(i) Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level
OR
Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level
OR
Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi
medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the
degree level
OR
Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English
medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the
degree level;
OR
Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi
and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination
and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level
AND
(ii) Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or
two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State
Government office, including Government of India Undertaking.
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://jobapply.in/APEDA2025/
LAST DATE OF ONLINE SUBMISSION IS 14-Jul-2025 (11.59 PM).
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here