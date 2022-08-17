The Yezdi Roadster has been making a buzz on the motorcycle market just like it did back in the old 80s and 90s.

The latest Yezdi Roadster retains the old-school looks and comes with a 334cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine.

The bike with its new-gen engine comes with DOHC (Dual Over Head Cam) producing a maximum of 29.70 PS 29.00nm of peak torque.

The motorcycle keeping the legendary look in mind comes with a twin exhaust system and the sound still remains quite the same. Although the owner can choose to tune the exhaust a little bit but that would not be recommended as it may violate certain traffic laws.

The bike weighs 184 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 12.5 litres. As per the mileage is concerned, reports state that the bike delivers a mileage between 28-35 kmpl which is yet to be confirmed.

Unlike some other motorcycles in the same segment, it has a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox and disc brakes on both sides with ABS.

The Yezdi Roadster has disc brakes with the floating calliper and ABS both at the front and rear.

At the front, it has a 320 MM disc and at the rear, it has a 240 MM disc.

In terms of pricing, the Yezdi Roadster starts at Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The on-road price for the top variant is roughly around 2.17 to 2.18 lakh.