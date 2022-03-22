Citibank Credit Cards

People use credit cards to carry out their daily transactions, such as booking flight tickets. Citibank offers some of the best credit cards in the market. You can customize your Citi credit card according to your needs. It’s categorized into Citi credit cards for shopping, travel, restaurant, lifestyle, corporates etc. You can avail any Citi credit card of your choice using Finserv MARKETS. Read ahead to know which is the best credit card to choose.

How to Apply for a Citibank Credit Card at Finserv MARKETS?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for Citi credit cards online at Finserv MARKETS.

Visit the Finserv MARKETS website to check the range of Citi credit cards available for you to choose.

Fill in your details in the required fields to ascertain your eligibility.

Check out the list of multiple Citibank credit cards available and compare them.

Select the Citibank credit card that suits your needs.

Submit the filled form online.

A representative will contact you to take your application further.

Here are the two best Citibank credit cards you can opt for.

Citi PremierMiles Credit Card

Citi PremierMiles credit card is specially curated for frequent flyers and travellers. It is the one to go for if you are a hodophile or a busy business person. Take a look at the features and benefits of the Citi PremierMiles credit card.

Welcome Gift On activation of the card and spending Rs. 1,000 within the first two months of getting the card, earn 10,000 welcome miles. Contactless Feature Hassle-free and easy payments for transactions of up to Rs. 2,000 through the contactless feature. Travel Benefits Earn PremierMiles on every spend.For every Rs. 100 you spend on airlines, earn 10 air miles.For every Rs. 100 you spend on all other transactions, earn 4 miles.Through Citi World Privileges, avail great hotel deals in more than 90 countries. EMI Benefits Easily convert any huge transaction on the credit card into EMI. Renewal Benefits On card renewal, earn 3,000 miles as a bonus. Dining Benefits At Mumbai and Hyderabad airport restaurants, save up to 15% by using your credit card.Through EazyDiner Prime annual subscription, earn 2x rewards and 50% cashback. Lifestyle Benefits 15% cashback on duty-free shopping across the country and amazing shopping deals as well.

Citi Rewards Credit Card

Citi Rewards credit card is specially curated for people who love traveling and shopping. It is the one you should choose if you are a shopaholic or consumed by wanderlust. Take a look at the features and benefits of Citi Rewards credit card.

Welcome Gift On spending Rs. 1,000 within 60 days of getting the card, get 1,000 bonus reward points.On the first transaction within the first 30 days of the card being issued, earn 1,500 reward points. Reward Points For every Rs. 125 spent on department stores, both online and in-store transactions, earn 10 reward points.For every Rs. 125 spent on other categories, earn 1 reward point. Fuel Benefits At authorized IndianOil Corporation outlets, reverse 1% fuel surcharge. Shopping Benefits Redeem your reward points while shopping both online and in-store. The list of the partner websites of Citibank is available on the bank’s website. A minimum of 250 points is needed to redeem for in-store purchases at partner outlets. Milestone Benefits When you spend Rs. 30,000 or more in one month, earn 300 bonus points.If you spend Rs.30,000 or more on your card, get your annual card fees waived off. Travel Benefits Earn air miles and reward points. 1 reward point is equal to 0.75 miles. A minimum of 100 points is required to redeem them. Dining Benefits On dining across at partner restaurants, save up to 20%.

After considering all the important factors, choose a Citi credit card of your choice. Apply for the chosen one via Finserv MARKETS since it offers a secured platform, best rewards, assured welcome gifts and an easy application procedure for Citi credit cards.