Navaratri is a well known Hindu festival which is held for nine days to worship the nine powerful avatars of the Mother Goddess or Maa Durga

This nine day festival that is dedicated to worshipping the feminine power is first conducted during the month of Chaitra and again in the month of Sharada as per the Hindu calendar.

Durga Puja, which is another famous festival of India, is celebrated in the last five days of the nine day long Sharadiya Navaratri festivities.

The five days of Durga Puja are Shasthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Dashami

The nine forms of Maa Durga that are worshipped during Navaratri include Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri.

During the period of Navaratri, many people keep fasts and eat light vegetarian food items and stay away completely from consuming non-vegetarian dishes

The nine Navadurgas or the nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped with these different kinds of Prasad during Navaratri-

Day 1- Desi Ghee

The first Navadurga Maa Shailputri is worshipped with pure desi ghee on the first day of Navaratri. Shailputri is the daughter of the King of Mountains Himalaya. The name “Shailaputri” literally means the daughter (putri) of mountain (shaila).

Day 2- Sugar

Maa Brahmacharini, who is known as the Goddess of Penance or Devotion, is venerated on the second day of Navaratri with sugar or mishri. It is believed that the Mother Goddess took form of Brahmacharini to do serious meditation in order to attain Lord Shiva as her husband.

Day 3- Kheer

The third day of Navaratri is dedicated to worshipping the ferocious form of Maa Durga Chandrghanta as her third eye is always open to fight evil forces. Devotees offer various types of Kheer to pray to the third Navadurga.

Day 4-Malpua

Maa Kushmanda who is credited with creating the world with her divine smile is worshipped with offerings of Malpua by devotees so that they can get prosperity and strength in their lives

Day 5- Banana

The fifth Navadurga Maa Skandamata or the Mother of the War God Kartikeya is venerated with bananas by devotees. She is also known as the Goddess of Fire due to her highly bright complexion which is often compared with sunshine

Day 6- Honey

Maa Katyayani, the sixth Navadurga and the slayer of the demon Mahisasura, is worshipped with honey on the sixth day of Navaratri. Maa Katyayani is also popularly known as Mahisasurmardini.

Day 7- Jaggery

Maa Kalratri, a fearsome of Maa Durga , is offered jaggery during the seventh day of Navaratri. This seventh Navadurga is believed to be the destroyer of all demon entities, ghosts, evil spirits and negative energies

Day 8- Coconut

The eighth Navadurga Maa Mahagauri is venerated with coconut offerings by devotees so that they can attain happiness as She is believed to have the power to fulfill all desires.

Day 9-Til

Maa Siddhidatri, the fulfiller of divine aspirations is worshipped with items of sesame or til on the ninth day of Navaratri. Siddhidhatri means the giver (Dhatri) of meditative manifestations (Siddhi)