Khanapara Teer is an extremely popular archery-based game. Every day, thousands of people buy tickets, and eagerly wait for Teer result.

The Khanapara Teer is played from Monday to Saturday at Them Marwet, a place in Khanapara in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

Khanapara Teer Result :

This is an extremely popular game, the first round of KhanaparaTeer result is announced at 4.00 pm and the second round of Khanapara Teer results is declared at 4.30 pm.

The Khanapara Teer is organized by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at Them Marwet near Khanapara. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which has 12 archery clubs, holds the Khanapara Teer.

There are more than 5,500 ticket booking counters of Khanapara Teer. The teer ticket booking counters also prominently display the result every day.

Tickets of Khanapara Teer are sold in the authorized Khanapara Teer counters. The Khanapara Teer tickets are sold from 10 am to 3.30 pm. People predict their numbers and purchase the tickets from 0 to 99.

As Khanapara lies along the inter-state border, several thousand people of Assam also take part in the game of Khanapara Teer, and they also eagerly wait for result.

The game of Khanapara Teer is simple. The Khanapara Teer enthusiasts are required to anticipate the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target.

If 1,055 arrows hit the target of Teer, the winning number for the teer result is the last two digits of 1,055 is 55.