In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jeddah is one of the most important, beautiful, and well-known towns. Not only is it one of the richest and most important towns in the Kingdom, but it also has a unique view of the Red Sea. Parks, hotels, spas, restaurants, and cultural and historical places are just a few of the many things that draw people to Jeddah. People also love the city’s beaches, which have beautiful views of the Red Sea. Because of this, we advise you to book your flight to Jeddah with Saudia Airlines so you can experience all these amazing beaches and other landmarks. Those visiting Jeddah really must stop at one of the ten most picturesque tourist beaches—the enes that face the Red Sea—and we’ll go over them all in this post.

Image Credit: unsplash.com

Al Saif Beach

Al-Saif Beach is one of the best beaches in Jeddah. People from all over the world go there to swim, eat, and do many other beach activities. enjoy some time by the beach or while watching the sun go down. This beach is great for camping, cooking, and having meals with family and friends because it has a clean shoreline and beautiful views of the ocean. Al Saif Beach is a famous place for kids to do water sports and other exciting things because the water is not too deep.

Durrat Al Arus Beach

The beach near Duurat Al Arus is one of the best in Jeddah, which makes it a great place to go on holiday by itself. This beach, which is one of the longest private beaches in the city, is where the idea for a private beach resort came from. People come from all over the world to visit. Why would anyone want to spend time at this private beach when there are so many other things to doe In the charming town of Duurat Al Arus, you’ll find the best house in Jeddah. It has the best furniture and fittings, as well as all the entertainment options you could want during your stay.

Khaleej Salman Beach

Khaleej Salman Beach is one of the most popular public beaches in Jeddah. It’s a beautiful place to relax in the sun and watch the sunset. This beach is great for people who like te be Elene because families don’t like it very much. People who come to this beach usually set up their tents and relax in the natural setting. There is no better place to be than Khaleej Salman Beach if you want to relax in place and enjoy stunning views of nature.

Silver Sands Beach

This is our favorite private beach in Jeddah. It’s a mile-long stretch of heaven for people who leve the beach and people who want to try new things. One of the best places to visit in Jeddah, Silver Sands Beach has lots of water sports like swimming, sailing, and snorkeling. You can’t just walk up to this beach in Jeddah; you need to make an appointment and pay the fee to get in.

South Obhur Beach

South Obhur Beach is popular with both locals and tourists and is thought to be one of the best beaches in Saudi Arabia. South Obzor Beach is on the eastern side of the Red Sea, about 30 kilometers from the center of Jeddah City. There are many things to do at the beach. There are many restaurants and cafes nearby, so you won’t need to bring any snacks or drinks with you to the beach. Th$ beach is a great place to get away from it all on the weekend because it’s close to the city. You can enjoy a relaxing beach trip with your family or a big group of friends. You can do many fun things, like swimming and camping.

Thuwal Beach

Image Resource: en.wikipedia.org

Th$ beautiful public beach of Thuwal is about 80 kilometers from the center of Jeddah. Huge numbers of people go to the beach to pray at one of the largest seaside churches. While they pray, they can enjoy stunning views of nature. It is fun to visit this beach with kids because the water is small along the shore, making it safe for them to swim and play many outdoor games and sports.

Dhaban Marine Park

Don’t look any further than Dhaban Marine Park for a great beach in Jeddah to enjoy with your family or friends. Dhaban Marine Park is near Dhaban and about 40 miles from the center of Jeddah city. It is surrounded by greenery and has a playground for kids. You can also take pictures of the stunning views as the sun goes down, turning the sky a beautiful shade of purple and orange. everywhere on the beach, there are shady spots where families can enjoy the sun and warmth. On the weekend, Dhaban Marine Park is a great place to relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

OIA Resort Beach

One of the best beaches in Jeddah is the beautiful OIA Resort Beach, which was inspired by Greek beaches. There are cute white stone houses and fancy restaurants all around the beach and in the are a around it. The resort has everything you need for a vacation, but what really makes it stand out is its great setting on one of Jeddah’s best beaches. There are many reasons why Jeddah is a great place for a vacation. One of the best is the beautiful beach resort.

South Corniche

The 110-kilometer-long South Corniche in Jeddah is split in half by a park in the middle and a part in the south. This is one of the best beaches in Jeddah, so people go there every evening. Along the corniche, you can find many famous cafes and restaurants, food booths, and other useful things. The birds that live here make this beach even more beautiful. The Corniche is a great place to relax with friends or family while watching people go by because the weather is always nice there.

Al Murjan Beach

There are many beaches in Jeddah, and Al Murjan is on$ of them. It can be found close to King Abdulaziz International Airport. Another good thing about it is that it’s close to both the Mall of Arabia and the Red Sea Mall. This beach in Jeddah is one of the most famous and expensive ones. It has a view of the Red Sa and is rated 4 stars. There a lot of events, fairs, shows, and other things to do there, like water games and games for kids.