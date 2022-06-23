Moto Morini, an Italian motorcycle brand is reported to have been planning its debut in the Indian market soon.

The brand is expected to come into the Indian motorcycle market with four models.

It will make its debut with an association with Adishwar Auto Ride India Private Limited (AARI). The AARI also retails Benelli motorcycles in India, as well as the Keeway brand.

The announcement was made by AARI recently and a strong dealer network is expected to be set up across the country.

A statement said that the Moto Morini motorcycles are designed and developed in Italy and adhere to required EU manufacturing standards to ensure superior vehicle quality.

Motorcycles by Moto Morini are equipped with a 649 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine with 59 bhp. This engine comes with several models by the brand.

The models by Moto Morini include two roadsters and a new adventure bike, called the Moto Morini X-Cape. The X-Cape may be one of the most successful models in India due to the growing demand for adventure motorcycles.

It comes with a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel combination. It further has off-road-ready Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres while suspension duties are handled by a beefy 50 mm, fully adjustable upside-down front fork from Marzocchi.

Moto Morini was originally founded in 1937 by Alfonso Morini in Bologna, Italy. By the late 1940s and ’50s, Moto Morini also started participating in competitive events in racing.