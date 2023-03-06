Agartala: March 6, 2023: Tripura CPI-M state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on Monday alleged that soon after the declaration of election results on March 2, around 668 incidents of violence have taken place across the state where opposition political party workers came under attack, their houses, shops either ransacked or vandalized.

A three-member delegation of CPI-M on Sunday met Chief Secretary JK Sinha apprising him about the violence which CPI-M party workers are facing by alleged ruling BJP-backed hooligans throughout the state.

The delegation consisted of CPI-M state secretary and newly elected MLA and CPI-M state committee secretary Chaudhury, Left Front convener and former MP Narayan Kar, and former education minister Tapan Chakraborty.

On a memorandum, Chaudhury has demanded for prompting due measures to contain the violences and extend relief to the victim families.

“You are must be aware of the fact that immediate after the result of the Assembly Election, since the 2nd March afternoon onwards, the entire state has once again engulfed into total law-lessness due to post- poll violence resorted to by the supporters of BJP. There are large number incidents of intimidation in different forms like vandalizing. looting and arsoning of dwelling houses and business establishments, physical attacks, extortion of huge money, physical attacks and creating embargo to the livelihoods of the common people etc. Till now there are report of more than one thousand incidents, out of which the detail of 668 cases are being enclosed”, the memorandum reads.

He alleged that the situation has arisen out due to direct instigation of party in power and simultaneously partisan role of the law and order machinery.

“Hardly there is any arrest or any sort of effective measures to control this menace, which has been continuing since the hours of BJP got the majority though their vote share is declined to 40 percent against 60 per cent went to the opposition combined. In this grave situation, we on behalf of the Communist Party of India(Marxist), Tripura State Committee seeking your immediate intervention into the matter, that the trouble-mongers are strongly handled, stringent applications of law and order and extend necessary financial and medical relief to the victim families” the memorandum reads.

The CPI-M leaders has also urged the Chief Secretary to convene a peace meeting at the state level with the leaders of the different political parties that peace and tranquillity is contained with immediate effect.