NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said a society or a nation cannot celebrate its achievements if its women and children are not safe. dubbing the crime of child sexual abuse one of the gravest and disconcerting challenges.

While addressing a national conference on ‘Child sexual abuse material’, Rijiju said the crime of child sexual abuse is one of the gravest and most disconcerting challenges.

The conference was hosted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

He was of the view that the conference was “timely and very relevant,” and said, “We expect that concrete outcomes will come out of it.”

Rijiju said that “we will have to go beyond legal provisions” and the society must come together to ensure the safety of women and children.

He particularly emphasised the issue of violence faced by children and urged all stakeholders and society to go a step further to curb the menace.

The minister inaugurated the conference on Thursday in the presence of NHRC Chairperson Arun Kumar Mishra and rights panel members, besides senior officers of the ministries concerned, legal experts, academicians, and scholars.

The aim of the two-day conference is to derive recommendations for policymakers and content hosts, including social media platforms and law enforcement agencies, among others, after deliberations to advocate safe cyberspace for children.