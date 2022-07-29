Here is some amazing news for gamers who are eagerly waiting for the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 or simply the GTA 6.

While the gamers across the world are waiting for the launch of the latest GTA VI, the most amazing news about this is that Rockstar Studios has a plan to introduce a playable female character in the game.

As reports, the female character is supposed to be part of a bank robber gang.

Along with the character, the GTA 6 story will take place in a single fictionalized Miami city.

The expected launch date is March 2024.

It needs to be mentioned that the GTA 6 has been in development since 2014 but the official confirmation came out this year. The code name of the game is reported to be ‘Project Americas’. The game in the original plan was supposed to have areas based on North and South America but these were later scrapped.

While the latest reports say that the game will go on in a fictionalised Miami, new missions and cities will be updated on a regular basis.

While the original Grand Theft Auto launched in 1997 allowed players to play as a woman, the character in GTA 6 may be one of the best ones of options given earlier for many players.

The female characters in the earlier GTA games did not really have any personality, the one in the GTA 6 is said to have a unique personality. This is the reason many are already on the line to get their hands on the latest GTA 6.

Well, while there seems to be not much input about the female character in GTA 6, we will have to wait a bit more to find out more about this new person that may soon be a part of our lives just like CJ or even Travis, Micheal and Franklin as well as all the other characters.