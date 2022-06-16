We have always been taught that drinking plenty of water is really good for health and keeping self-hydration is also important especially during summers.

If you do not drink enough water you may be dehydrated which can lead to considerable fatigue and lack of energy.

However, the body needs a specific amount of water for functioning properly and especially during summers or in hot weather.

For preventing any sort of dehydration, you need to keep drinking water but this needs to be limited to a specific limit.

Also read : Make delicious Oreo cake at home with just three ingredients

Well here are five side effects of excess water consumption on you body

5 Surprising Side Effects Of Excess Of Drinking Water Consumption:

Hyponatremia: Excessive water consumption may lead to Hyponatremia which may induce fluid overflow and imbalance in the body. Nausea, vomiting, cramps, tiredness, and other symptoms might occur as a result of drinking too much water.

Excessive water consumption may lead to Hyponatremia which may induce fluid overflow and imbalance in the body. Nausea, vomiting, cramps, tiredness, and other symptoms might occur as a result of drinking too much water. Reduces Electrolytes in the body: Another reported issue is that too much water can lead to electrolyte levels in the body dropping. The symptoms of this are muscle soreness and cramps.

Another reported issue is that too much water can lead to electrolyte levels in the body dropping. The symptoms of this are muscle soreness and cramps. Frequent urination: Too much of water can lead to a frequent urge to urinate as your kidneys tend to constantly function when you consume too much water.

Too much of water can lead to a frequent urge to urinate as your kidneys tend to constantly function when you consume too much water. Makes you tired: Excess water consumption can cause weariness and exhaustion. This may be because your kidneys have to work even harder to process all that you drank. This will possibly result in a stressful hormonal reaction that leaves your body anxious and weary.

Excess water consumption can cause weariness and exhaustion. This may be because your kidneys have to work even harder to process all that you drank. This will possibly result in a stressful hormonal reaction that leaves your body anxious and weary. Increases the risk of cancer: In a number of countries, chlorine is used to sterilise water supplied to houses. Well drinking too much chlorinated water over a long period of time increases the risk of bladder and testicular cancer. This has been claimed by doctors.

Also read : MG Motor to launch MG3 soon in India, expected price Rs 7 lakh