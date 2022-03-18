Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has rolled out a special update for Holi celebrations, and has added a new aerial battlefield, and many more attractions.

Earlier known as PUBG, the Korea-based developer said keeping in mind the feedback of players, the update has introduced vibrant game play so that the players can enjoy BGMI to the fullest.

The update has made it a better gaming experience, the developer claimed. The update brought sound adjustments made based on player feedback.

Vehicle generation has also been optimised so as to prevent players from destroying or hiding the vehicles.

The geography of Spawn Island in the game has been changed, and Krafton will let players use different coloured balls to dye the central building.

Now, the players will also be able to summon four giant statues representing strategy, courage, cooperation, and calmness, to trigger special performance during the gameplay.

The new aerial battlefield is called Nimbus Island and it will exist for five minutes after the start of the game.

Players will transform into colourful dolls on the new battleground. They will be able to collect rare coins to loot powerful equipment.

Now, if a player is knocked out by an enemy in Nimbus Island, the doll’s headgear will slowly become larger and float in the air. And if a player is eliminated, they can return to the battlefield again.

Other additions to the game include a vibrant camp and vehicle radar settlements that will allow players to collect fresh supplies and spot enemies by using a scanner.

Now, players can also ride around on an all-new colourful mountain bike. The bike is indestructible, and can be packed in a backpack. It is also noiseless, making it perfect for sneak attacks on enemies.

