India has always been a land of mysteries from centuries ago.

There have been mysteries in India that are still unsolved and difficult to explain.

10 unsolved mysteries of India:

1. Mystery of twins village

A far-flung village of Kodinhi in Kerala named Malappuram is called the “twins village”.

This village is called the “Village of Twins” due to the strikingly large number of twin births in the village.

This village currently claims to be having 220 pairs of twins.

Scientists say the strange reason for this is the chemicals in the water in this area.

2. Mystery of hanging pillar

A temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh dedicated to Lord Shiva, is built on 70 pillars.

One out of the 70 pillars, this temple is built on, hangs in the air.

This pillar is standing without any support.

3. Mystery of lifting stone

A 70 kg heavy stone at Hazrat Qamar Ali Darvesh Shrine at Shivapur in Maharashtra is one of another unsolved mysteries in India.

If 11 people in total gather around this rock, point their forefingers at it and name the saint who put a curse on the stone and that is when it levitates automatically.

There is no other way to levitate that rock except this one.

4. Mystery of door-less houses

No building, residence, houses, shops or even schools have any doors on them at a place called Shani Shingnapur (35 km away from Ahmednagar) in Gujarat.

However, not a single crime has been reported in this village ever.

5. Mystery of magnetic hill

At the magnitude of 11,000 feet above sea level, it seems like the cars are pulled up at their own accord.

It is believed you can drive here even with the car ignitions off and the hills will be pulling cars towards themselves.

It is a small stretch of road located about 30 km from Leh towards Kargil and known as Magnetic Hill of Ladakh.

6. Mystery of suicidal birds

Every monsoon, this place experiences a very bizarre and sad phenomenon.

Over the last 100 years, thousands of birds have flown to their death over a small strip of land in Jatinga in Assam.

Between September and November year after year, several migratory and local birds commit mass suicide at the village.

Between 7 and 10 pm, hundreds of birds descend from the sky, plummeting to their deaths by crashing into buildings and trees.

7. Mystery of visa God

We all know how tough is it to get a US Visa.

Lord Venkateswara is the deity here who is known as visa granting Balaji.

It is one of the ancient temples near the banks of Osman Sagar lake.

This temple is about 45 min drive from Hyderabad.

Since few years this place has become one of the top pilgrimage destinations for truly aspiring US-visa candidates.

The mysterious fact about this temple is that they do end up getting one.