Iran-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen has declared a war on Israel over air strikes in Gaza by the Israeli Air Force that claimed thousands of lives in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory.

Houthi militia rom Yemen launched missiles and drones towards Israel saying that attacks would intensify if the war on Hamas in Gaza continues.

The Houthi militia said that it had already fired drones and ballistic missiles in three separate operations.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm they will continue to carry out qualitative strikes with missiles and drones until the Israeli aggression stops,” said a Houthi military statement aired on the rebels’ Al-Masirah TV.

Houthi rebels “launched a large batch of ballistic missiles… and a large number of armed aircraft” towards Israel since Tuesday (October 31).

Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said the Houthi attacks were intolerable, but declined to elaborate when asked how Israel might respond.

The Houthis are a formidable part of the “Axis of Resistance,” which opposes Israel and the United States and has been waging attacks across the region since Oct. 7.

Iran-backed Iraqi militias have been firing at U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, while Lebanon’s Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israeli forces at the Lebanese-Israeli border.