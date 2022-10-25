Guwahati: The instant messaging app, WhatsApp is reported to be down globally.

Several users have reported a disruption in the service by Meta-owned WhatsApp.

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

However, it is yet to be confirmed if the outage is for all users but the majority have reported the outage.

The problem as per some reports started at around 12:05 to 12:07 pm on Tuesday.

When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/pMcJm0Zn56 — Jamie (@GingerPower_) October 25, 2022

With the outage, the hashtag #WhatsAppDown began trending on Twitter and other social media platforms.

WhatsApp owned by Meta has its biggest market in India by user numbers with over 50 crore downloads.

More details on the story will be updated soon.