LONDON: President of India – Droupadi Murmu has offered tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in the afternoon of September 8 at Balmoral in Scotland.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu visited the historic Westminster Hall in London, where the body of Queen Elizabeth II is ‘lying in state’.

The Indian President offered tributes to the departed soul and offered condolences to the royal family on behalf of the Indian government and the people of India.

President of India – Droupadi Murmu arrived in London on September 17 and will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of United Kingdom.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning monarch in the history of Great Britain.

She was 96-years-old at the time she breathed her last.

Queen Elizabeth was suffering from health issues since October last year, which had left her unable to walk or stand.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

Her funeral will be the first state funeral in Britain since that of former UK PM Sir Winston Churchill in 1965.