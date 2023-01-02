GOLD COAST: At least four people have been killed in a mid-air collision of two helicopters in Gold Coast, Australia.

On the other hand, nine others, who were on board the two helicopters are being treated for injuries.

Three passengers – a woman and two young boys – have been taken to hospital in critical condition, BBC reported.

The collision took place around 14:00 local time (04:00 GMT) on Monday along a tourist strip known as Main Beach.

While one helicopter landed safely on a sandbank, debris from the other was spread across an area, police described as difficult to access.

