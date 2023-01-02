Hollywood star Jeremy Renner is stated to be in a ‘critical’ condition after he met with an accident while ploughing snow.

Although ‘critical’, the Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ actor – Jeremy Renner – is reportedly in ‘stable’ condition.

The accident took place on Sunday and Jeremy Renner is receiving “excellent care”, Deadline reported.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow,” the actor’s spokesperson said.

“His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” the spokesperson further said.

51-year-old Jeremy Renner was airlifted on Sunday to the hospital.

Jeremy Renner will next be seen in the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, set to premiere January 15 on Paramount+.

Jeremy Renner is a two-time Oscar nominee and is the star of Marvel’s Avengers, Hawkeye and Captain America films.

He was also part of Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible series.

Jeremy Renner also played pivotal roles in Arrival, American Hustle and 28 Weeks Later.