MOSCOW: Chief of the Wagner group – a private military company (PMC) – Yevgeny Prigozhin is reportedly on list of passengers of a plane that crashed on Wednesday (August 23).

According to Russian news agencies, Yevgeny Prigozhin – the Wagner group chief – was on the list of passengers of the private plane that crashed while travelling from Moscow to Saint Petersburg.

It may be mentioned here that Yevgeny Prigozhin – the Wagner group chief – in June had attempted to topple Russia’s military leadership.

Since then, the fate of the Wagner group chief was surrounded by uncertainty.

“There were 10 people on board, including 3 crew members. According to preliminary information, all those on board died,” Russian ministry for emergency situation said.

“The plane that crashed in the Tver Region listed Yevgeny Prigozhin among its passengers,” TASS news reported.