Russian forces have started their ‘barbaric’ onslaught of Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine.

Russian forces’ missiles, on Tuesday evening, hit a TV tower in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.

The development was confirmed by the Ukrainian defence ministry.

The missile strike targeting the TV tower in Kyiv has forced Ukrainian TV channels to go off air.

Meanwhile, a monstrous 64-kilometre-long convoy of the Russian armed forces has been noticed closing in on the capital of Ukraine – Kyiv.

“It is clear that Vladimir Putin (Russian President) is prepared to use barbaric and indiscriminate tactics against innocent civilians,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a joint media briefing with Polish PM in Warsaw on Tuesday.

The Russian military convoy, which has reached the outskirts of Ukrainian capital Kyiv, comprises armoured vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and other logistical vehicles.

(This is a breaking story)