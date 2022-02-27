India has indirectly got embroiled into the unprecedented invasion of Ukraine by Russia, despite maintaining a neutral position.

Russia, while slamming the United States over sanctions, has threatened to ‘crash’ the international space station (ISS) on India.

While warning the US on the implications of the sanctions imposed on Russia, chief of Russian space agency Roscosmos – Dmitry Rogozin said that the 500-ton international space station could come crashing down on US, Europe, China or India.

“If you block cooperation with us, who will save the International Space Station (ISS) from an uncontrolled deorbit,” Rogozin said.

“There is also the possibility of a 500-ton structure falling on India and China,” chief of Russian space agency Roscosmos – Dmitry Rogozin said.

“Do you want to threaten them (India & China) with such a prospect? …all the risks are yours. Are you ready for them?” Rogozin added.

The threatening from the chief of the Russian space agency comes in response to the slew of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies against Russia over its military action in Ukraine.

The new sanctions on Russia include constraints on high-tech exports that US President Joe Biden said were designed to “degrade Russian aerospace industry, including their space program”.