President of the United States Joe Biden has warned Russia from using chemical weapons in the war in Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden said that NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) “would respond” if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine.

However, the US president, who is in Europe for discussions with NATO allies on the ongoing war in Ukraine, did not specified on the what the NATO response would be.

Biden, when asked whether NATO would respond militarily if Russia uses chemical weapons, said that Putin’s actions “would trigger a response in kind”.

“We would respond if he uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use,” he said.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it would be ‘catastrophic’ if Russia used chemical weapons.

On the other hand, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg stated that if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine, it would result in severe consequences.