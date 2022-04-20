Ukraine has received fighter planes and aircraft parts to bolster its air force as the fighting against Russian forces in the Donbas region has intensified.

The development was informed by the Pentagon, refusing to specify the total number of aircrafts or their origins.

The announcement by the Pentagon came barely a week after US President Joe Biden announced an $800 million military package for Ukraine.

The military aid announced by the US President also includes heavy armaments such as howitzers.

Also read: Despite Supreme Court orders, bulldozers continue to demolish structures in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that Ukrainian forces “right now have available to them more fixed-wing fighter aircraft than they did two weeks ago”.

“Without getting into what other nations are providing, they (Ukrainian forces) have received additional platforms and parts to be able to increase their fleet size,” Kirby said.

“Other nations who have experience with those kinds of aircraft have been able to help them get more aircraft up and running,” Kirby added.