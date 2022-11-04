London: In what can be termed as horrific, a hospital electrician who is now serving a life sentence in Britain has admitted to sexually abusing more than 100 dead women.

He is serving the sentence for the murdering of two women and also sexually abusing corpses in mortuaries.

The accused was found guilty on Thursday for strangling 25-year-old Wendy Knell and 20-year-old Caroline Pierce months apart in Kent, southeast England back in 1987.

Apart from this, he also pleaded guilty to at least 51 offences that were related to 78 “victims” in mortuaries between 2008 and 2020.

The accused David Fuller, 68, admitted that he sexually abused 23 other dead women in hospital mortuaries, including 12 counts of sexual penetration of a corpse.