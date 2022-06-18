New Delhi: Two people died and several trapped after a group of unidentified gunmen on Saturday stormed a gurdwara and opened fire in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan.

The deceased have been identified as 60-year-old Sawinder Singh, a native of Ghazni whose family resides in Delhi, and Ahmad, who was a security guard at the gurdwara.

The two blasts also reported near the two gates of Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Sahib Ji, Karte Parwan, Kabul.

There are several devotees in the Gurdwara, sources said, adding that some managed to escape and have been sent to a hospital nearby, ND TV reported.

However, the overall number of casualties inside the Gurdwara is not known yet.

Gurnam Singh, the president of the Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan, said that there were at least 20-25 persons from the Sikh community inside the gurdwara when the attack took place.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that three people have managed to come out of the Gurdwara, two of whom have been taken to the hospital.

The guard of the Gurdwara was shot dead, he added.

Meanwhile, India, on Saturday, expressed concern about the attacks on the Gurudwara in Kabul and said that it was closely monitoring the situation.

“We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in the city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.