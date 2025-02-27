Guwahati: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that American companies can now hire Indian graduates from US universities under the newly proposed ‘gold card’ citizenship initiative.

The move, which boosts opportunities for Indian students, follows Trump’s unveiling of the ‘gold card’, a pathway to US citizenship for wealthy foreign investors willing to invest $5 million.

During his first Cabinet meeting, Trump expressed hope that the gold cards would “sell like crazy.”

He explained, “A person comes from India, China, Japan – lots of different places and they go to Harvard, the Wharton School of Finance, they go to Yale, they go to all great schools, and they graduate number one in their class, and they make job offers, but the offers are immediately rescinded because you have no idea whether or not that person can stay in the country.”

To address this issue, Trump introduced the gold card system. He explained that companies can buy a gold card and use it for recruitment purposes. “I want to be able to have that person stay in the country.

These companies can go and buy a gold card, and they can use it as a matter of recruitment.

At the same time, the company will use that money to pay down debt, and we are going to pay down a lot of debt with that.

I think the gold card will be used not only for that. I mean, companies will use it,” Trump said.

When asked about the gold card plan, Trump jokingly remarked, “I hope you liked it.”

Trump also criticized the current immigration system, saying that officials have not properly monetized or run it.

He lamented the challenges faced by companies that want to hire non-American students but hesitate due to uncertainty about their immigration status.

He further stated that businesses operating within the US would not have to pay tariffs, while those outside the country would.

“If you are in the country, there is no tariff. If you’re out of the country, you have to pay tariffs, and that’s going to be a great investment. I know it’s going to be a great investment, but we have to get people in the country,” he said.

Trump added that he wanted “productive” people in the US, and that the USD 5 million investment would create jobs and help reduce the US debt.