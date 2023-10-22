Israel has issued a fresh warning to the over one million people residing in the north of Gaza Strip of Palestine.

The Israeli military has warned the people of north Gaza to move out to south of the region.

It said that if the people in north Gaza fail to head towards the south of the region, they would be seen and treated as ‘terrorists’.

This warning to the people of Gaza was delivered by the Israeli military by dropping leaflets in the region.

It was also sent to people via mobile phone audio messages across the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported.

“Urgent warning, to residents of Gaza. Your presence north of Wadi Gaza puts your life in danger. Whoever chooses not to leave north Gaza to the south of Wadi Gaza might be identified as an accomplice in a terrorist organisation,” the leaflet said.

This warning from the Israeli military came as it prepares for a ground invasion of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip of Palestine.

However, reports have also emerged from south of Gaza that it was also targeted by Israeli air strikes.