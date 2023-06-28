The Swedish police allowed a protest, which involved tearing and burning of Quran – the Holy book of the people belonging to the Islam faith – ahead of Eid.

The demonstration took place outside a Stockholm mosque on Wednesday (June 28).

A copy of the Quran was burnt by a protestor, before being arrested by the same police that earlier gave the permission for the protest.

The protestor, who burnt the Quran, stood in front of a Stockholm mosque, placed bacon on top of the Holy book and lit it on fire.

The arrested man also threw stones at the Quran that was set on fire.

A criminal investigation has been launched into incident.

Furthermore, the arrested man is also accused of firing a weapon during the demonstration.

Earlier in February, the Swedish police banned two similar demonstrations due to a terrorist threat.

However, the Swedish courts recently ruled that the justification is not sufficient to limit the freedom of assembly.

Meanwhile, this act of Quran burning has thrown the prospects of Sweden joining the NATO, in doldrums.

It may be mentioned here that Sweden’s NATO membership negotiations are in the final stages.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed Sweden for allowing such a protest that promotes hatred towards a particular religion.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden’s membership in the military alliance NATO cannot be promoted as long as the burning of the Quran is allowed in the country.