Guwahati: In a landmark achievement, the largest Hindu temple built outside India will be inaugurated on October 8 in New Jersey.

The temple named Swaminarayan Akshardham measures 255 fit x 345 fit x 191 ft.

The temple will be open for visitors on October 18. It has taken 12 years to complete the mammoth structure and the temple has been built as per ancient Hindu scriptures.

The design aspect of the temple includes elements of ancient Indian culture including 10,000 statues and statuettes, carvings of Indian musical instruments and dance forms.

The Brahma Kund at the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple has water from 300 different bodies of water spread across the globe. The water has been poured from various holy rivers of India as well as rivers from 50 states in the United States.

The temple is built by Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) under the guidance of its spiritual head Mahant Swami Maharaj.

Another fascinating achievement is that around 2 million cubic feet of stone was used in the building of the temple.

All these stones have been gathered from various locations across the globe. This includes limestone being sourced from Bulgaria and Turkey, marble from Greece, Turkey and Italy, whereas granite from India and China, and sandstones from India and other decorative stones from Europe, Asia, Latin America.