A statue of Mahatma Gandhi, located at Queens area in New York in United States, has been vandalised by miscreants.

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi, which was placed in front of a temple was toppled and smashed into pieces by miscreants.

This is the second such attack on the statue within a span of just two weeks.

The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of August 16.

In the latest incident in front of the Shri Tulsi Mandir in South Richmond Hill, a pack of vandals smashed the life-sized Gandhi statue to pieces using a sledgehammer at about 1:30 am, New York Post reported.

The six suspects, described as males between 25- to 30-years-old, fled the scene in two cars, the New York Police Department (NYPD) informed.

The NYPD has also released a surveillance video of the men involved in the attack.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in New York condemned the vandalisation of the statue.

The Consulate has taken up the matter with US authorities to ensure those responsible for the “despicable action” are held accountable.

New York State Assembly member Jennifer Rajkumar also called for “the perpetrators to be apprehended swiftly, charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”.