New Delhi: A devastating plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea has claimed the lives of 62 people, according to the National Fire Agency.

The death toll is expected to rise as numerous individuals remain critically injured.

Following the incident, all domestic and international flights in South Korea have been suspended. Two Thai nationals were among the 175 passengers and six crew members on board the ill-fated aircraft.

Reports said, the crash is believed to have been triggered by bird contact, leading to a landing gear malfunction during the attempted landing.

A video of the crash, which shows the aircraft sliding down the runway without its landing gear deployed before colliding with a wall and erupting in flames, has gone viral on social media.

This tragic incident follows a recent plane crash in Azerbaijan, where an Azerbaijan Airlines flight encountered difficulties during a landing attempt in dense fog.

The aircraft, en route from Baku to Russia, ultimately crashed in Kazakhstan, resulting in 38 fatalities and 29 injuries.

This is a developing story, and the information provided may be subject to change.