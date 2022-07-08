Top doctors in Japan are working “very hard” to save former Japan PM Shinzo Abe.

This was stated by current Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida.

“Doctors are working very hard to save Abe,” Japanese PM Kishida said.

“Abe in critical condition and (we are) praying for his recovery,” the Japan PM added.

“I am praying from my heart that Abe survives this ordeal,” Kishida added.

“We cannot accept that this violent act that took place during an election, the foundation of democracy,” Japan PM Fumio Kishida further said.

He said: “It is barbaric and malicious and it cannot be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, the Japanese prime minister has asked all his cabinet members to return to Tokyo.

“I want to believe there was sufficient security, but determining that will be part of investigations,” the Japan PM said on being asked about breach of security of Shinzo Abe.

Former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe, on Friday morning, was shot in the chest during a campaign rally in Nara region of the country.

Former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe is showing “no vital signs” after being shot at from behind.

Meanwhile, Japanese security agencies have taken into custody one person, who is believed to be the shooter.

A gun has also been reportedly seized from the arrested person.

The entire incident was captured in various cameras that were capturing the speech of the former Japan PM.

“Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am in Nara. One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown,” Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno informed.

Shinzo Abe was campaigning at Nara region in Japan for elections to the Japanese parliament’s upper house and was giving a speech when people heard a gunshot.

The former Japanese prime minister was immediately admitted to a hospital.

After being shot at, Shinzo Abe was believed to have suffered from a cardiac arrest.