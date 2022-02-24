The Russian invading forces have reached the outskirts of nuclear disaster-hit city of Chernobyl in Ukraine and are “trying to seize” it.

This was informed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Russian occupation forces are trying to seize Chornobyl,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy added: “Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated.”

The Ukrainian President has further termed the attempt of Russian troops to capture Chernobyl as a “declaration of war against the whole of Europe”.

“Reported this to Swedish PM,” said Zelenskyy.

Notably, Russian ground forces, on Thursday morning, ‘invaded’ Ukraine from several directions just minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced launch of a major “military operation”.