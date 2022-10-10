KYIV: Russia has launched an unprecedented attack on Ukraine, by launching at least 75 missiles.

The missiles launched by Russia targeted multiples cities across Ukraine.

Kyiv has said that Russia launched 75 missiles on Ukraine on Monday morning.

“They (Russia) are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the Earth,” said Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Russian missile strikes targeting cities across Ukraine have left a trail of destructions.

Russian missiles have hit centre of Kyiv – the capital of Ukraine – during morning rush hour, killing and injuring many.

“Multiple Russian missile strikes across Ukraine. Putin’s only tactic is terror on peaceful Ukrainian cities, but he will not break Ukraine down. This is also his response to all appeasers who want to talk with him about peace: Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles,” said Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.