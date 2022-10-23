LONDON: Indian-origin former finance minister of United Kingdom – Rishi Sunak – on Sunday, has announced his candidacy for the post of Britain’s Prime Minister.

Sunak said that he is set contest the Conservative Party leadership election to replace Liz Truss as British Prime Minister.

“The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis,” Rishi Sunak said on Sunday.

He added: “That’s why I am standing to be leader of the Conservative Party and your next prime minister.”

“I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country,” said Sunak.

Sunak was defeated by Truss in the race to replace Boris Johnson in September after losing an election held by members of the Conservative party across the country.

The 42-year-old is the clear frontrunner as he raced ahead with the backing of at least 128 Tory members of Parliament.

“The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities – if we make the right choice – are phenomenal. I have the track record of delivery, a clear plan to fix the biggest problems we face and I will deliver on the promise of the 2019 manifesto,” Rishi Sunak said.

“There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done. I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems,” he added.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, on Thursday, had announced her resignation after an open revolt against her leadership within the Conservative Party.