LONDON: Rishi Sunak, on Tuesday, took charge as the new Prime Minister of United Kingdom after meeting British monarch King Charles III.

Sunak’s leadership was confirmed when he met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace and was invited to form a government by the new monarch, a ceremonial rubber-stamping act known as “kissing hands.”

Rishi Sunak, on Tuesday, became the third Prime Minister of United Kingdom this year.

He is also the first person of colour to reside at the historic 10 Downing Street, where once Winston Churchill used to live as British PM.

“Our country is facing a profound economic crisis,” Rishi Sunak said in his first speech as Prime Minister of United Kingdom.

Giving his first speech as British PM outside 10 Downing Street, Rishi Sunak said: “I will unite our country not with words but with action.”

At 42, Sunak is the youngest Prime Minister in over 200 years.

“My government will build an economy that makes the most of the Brexit opportunities,” British PM Rishi Sunak said.

He added: “This government will be about integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level. Trust is earned and I will earn yours.”

Rishi Sunak’s India connection:

Rishi Sunak – the new Prime Minister of Great Britain – has a very special connection with India.

Rishi Sunak was born at Southampton in UK to Punjabi parents.

On the other hand, he is married to Akshata Murthy – the daughter of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy.

Sunak and Akshata met while studying at the Stanford University in the United States.

The couple tied the knot in Namma Bengaluru at a ceremony held at The Leela Palace hotel on August 30, 2009.