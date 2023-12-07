A large number of journalists have been killed over a period of just two months due to the war in Gaza (Palestinian territory).

Ever since the Hamas attack on October 7 this year, at least 65 media persons, including 58 Palestinian journalists in Gaza, four Israelis and three in Lebanon, have died as a result of the hostilities, with more than one casualty a day.

Since the beginning of the year, a total of 110 journalists have been killed across the globe, the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) said.

“Since the creation of the PEC nearly 20 years ago, never before have so many journalists died in a conflict in such a short time,” the PEC said.

It added: “We salute the courage of the Palestinian journalists who remain on the ground in Gaza to continue reporting despite the high risks involved.”

Friends and relatives mourn the bodies of Palestinian journalists Muhammad Sobh and Saeed Al-Taweel, who were killed during their work by Israeli air strikes on October 10, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza.

“Many of them have been killed in their homes with their families.” said Blaise Lempen, president of Geneva-based PEC.

The PEC recalls that under humanitarian law, all civilians are protected from direct attack and the effects of conflict, as long as they are not taking a direct part in hostilities.

PEC urged the office of the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights to investigate in order to shed full light on the circumstances of these alleged murders and to identify those responsible behind it.

The PEC also urged upon the media outlets to exercise the utmost caution so as not to endanger lives of their employees.