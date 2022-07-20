Colombo: As the crisis in Sri Lanka continues, the six-time Prime Minister of the island nation Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected the president of the country on Wednesday.

Ranil Wickremesinghe defeated dissident leader Dullas Alahapperuma and leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Wickremesinghe got 134 votes in the 225-member house. His nearest rival was Alahapperuma who got 82 votes.

It may be mentioned that in order to get elected as the president, a candidate needed to secure at least 113 votes.

His rivals after the announcement of the election results said that accepted the mandate.

It may be mentioned that while he won the elections, he will serve the rest of Rajapaksa’s term. The term is scheduled to end in November 2024.