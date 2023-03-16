Madrid: Crown Princess Leonor of Spain is set to begin her three-year military training in preparation for her future role as head of state.

The 17-year-old heir presumptive to the throne will be spending a year each with the Army, Navy and Air Force at their respective academies.

Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced the news at a press conference on Wednesday, revealing that a royal decree had been approved to “give structure to the military training and career of (Princess Leonor).”

Also Read: Assam Budget 2023: Class IX students to get free bicycles

Robles explained that the training was an “essential step in the life of Her Royal Highness…toward the leadership of our country,” adding that having a female supreme commander would be a “big effort to incorporate women into the armed forces.”

Leonor is the elder of King Felipe VI’s two daughters and will succeed him when he either steps down or dies.

Also Read: Himanta-led Assam government spent more in advertisements in two years than Sarbananda in five years

Her training is set to begin in August or September of this year after she completes her studies at the UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

The Spanish monarchy has faced intense pressure in recent years as Felipe has attempted to distance himself from his father, the former King Juan Carlos.